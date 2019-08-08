MARGATE CITY — Surfers are ready to storm Decatur Avenue Beach for an annual surfing reunion and contest to benefit the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation.
Registration is now open at thedrcf.org for the 19th annual Surf For A Cause, taking place Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Surf It Forward campaign has really surged throughout the surfing community in recent years. Through this program, surfers fundraise their registration fees and collect online pledges to help further spread awareness about cancer within the surfing community. The prizes for the top fundraisers will be announced prior to the contest. In past years, fundraisers have been awarded custom surfboards shaped by Brian Wynn, surfboards signed by Dean Randazzo and electric skateboards.
Not a surfer? Anyone can still help out by becoming a virtual surfer and fundraising on behalf of the foundation and joining in our event festivities. Spectators are welcome and to come out and watch the surfing, which will be followed by an after party at 4 p.m. presented by Ventura’s Greenhouse and open to the public. Tickets to the after party only are $25.
Surfing contest entries are $50 per division and $15 for each additional division and include a ticket to the after party. Entries are free for grom boys, 11 years old and younger and gromette girls, 12 years old and younger divisions. There are also divisions for longboard and standup paddleboard. Anyone who raises $75 will receive a Surf It Forward hat and sticker. All entries include a Surf For A Cause T-shirt and a ticket to the after party.
Surfers are required to check-in between 7 and 8 a.m. the day of the event, and the first heat begins at 8 a.m. Registration is online only and surfers cannot sign up on the beach.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each of the following age divisions: groms 11 and younger, gromettes 12 and younger, boys 12-14, junior mens 15-17, men’s 18-24, masters men 25-34, legends 45 and older, girls 13-15, women 16 and older, open longboard and open stand-up paddleboard.
Again this year, the foundation will partner with the Heart of Surfing Foundation to work with special needs children and teach them to surf at Surf for A Cause.
Longtime foundation trustee and supporter Dan Celluci, of Northfield, will be honored at this year’s event for his years of service to the organization. The foundation is named for Dean Randazzo, New Jersey’s most successful professional surfer, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the height of his career in 2001 and formed the organization to support others diagnosed with cancer in need of financial assistance.
Sponsorships and raffle items are still being accepted. Contact Michael Wright at mike@sparkable.com. See thedrcf.org for information.