NORTHFIELD — It has been four years since police Sgt. Marty Peary died. On Saturday morning, July 27, more than 80 friends, family, neighbors and members of the law enforcement community remembered Peary, an 18-year veteran of the Northfield Police Department, with the fourth annual Marty Mile.
Peary was Northfield’s first motorcycle officer and was a constant presence in the community on the back of his Harley Davidson. In his honor, fellow motorcycle officers from Margate, Egg Harbor Township, Longport, Atlantic City and Ocean City rolled down Henry Drive to kick this year’s event into high gear. Peary wore badge number 622 and that number was honored in several ways during the day’s events.
“Finish whatever you start” was Peary’s credo, according to retired Northfield police Capt. Randy Clark. “Marty would run from his house to the football field (at Birch Grove Park) and back home each day. On his last day, he could not finish the run, instead he walked back home,” said Clark. “We finish the run for him now.” The participants also stopped near the baseball field and did 22 reps of various exercises.
Honoring Marty Peary began just as the sun was peeking over the horizon as Clark along with retired Northfield police Capt. Art Faden and Northfield Patrolman Michael Bach biked 22 miles through Atlantic City, Margate and back to Northfield in Peary’s memory.
The group gathered in front of Peary’s home to begin and end the run. Along the way they shared hugs, memories and a few cold beverages after the race while honoring their friend, neighbor, co-worker and family man who died when he was only 50.
Marty Peary is survived by his wife, Deb, and his daughters Felicia and Hannah. Deb Peary said the event was very special, adding that it has grown each year and shows her family that Marty is remembered and is still loved by many in the community.