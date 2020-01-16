The public is invited to celebrate the second regional branch location opening of Republic Bank on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. The Northfield branch at 331 Tilton Road is the second Republic Bank to open in the past year. The Somers Point branch opened in 2019, making the Northfield branch the first to open in 2020. A third branch in Ocean City will be the next Republic Bank branch to open.
