NORTHFIELD — Republic Bank celebrated the opening of their second area bank Saturday, Jan. 18.
“After the successful opening of our Somers Point location last year, we knew our expansion in the Jersey Shore region would continue into 2020,” said Vernon W. Hill II, chairman of Republic Bank. “As other banks retreat from their customers, we are thrilled to further grow our store footprint by bringing the Power of Red to Northfield. We look forward to delivering the unmatched level of service that creates fans of our brand.”
The Northfield branch at 331 Tilton Road is the second Republic Bank to open in the past year. The Somers Point branch opened in 2019, with the Northfield branch the first to open in 2020. A branch in Ocean City will be the next Republic Bank branch to open.
