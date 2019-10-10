NORTHFIELD — Chrome on the outside and V-8’s under the hood were the stars of the day at the fourth annual Northfield Volunteer Fire Department classic car show. More than 100 cars filled the lot adjacent to the fire house and Birch Grove Park.
For many of the classic car owners, coming to the shows and talking cars is a great way to spend a weekend. Larry Strang, of Egg Harbor Township, sets up a chair with some buddies between their cars and they swap tales, joke around and enjoy the camaraderie of their shared enjoyment of classic cars. “We’ve met so many nice people at the car shows,” said Strang. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Artie Angelini, of Egg Harbor Township, likes to joke around and has a skeleton behind the wheel of his all-steel body Tudor Coupe, but he is dead serious when he talks about restoring cars. “This is Americana. Keeping these old cars alive is keeping the memories of a way of life alive. This is Marilyn Monroe and James Dean and I wish there were more young people who wanted to work with their hands and help restore an old car like this,” said Angelini. “There is a real sense of pride in good old American workmanship when working on these old cars, its like keeping history going.”
Ed Batera, of Galloway Township brought his very cool green and cream-colored 1932 Ford hot rod. He spent years and plenty money restoring the car to how it might have looked souped-up 1950s style. Batera said he purchased only the body and restored it and then piece by piece he built the rest of the car.
Organized by the Ladies Auxiliary of Northfield Volunteer Fire Department, the day was a huge success. There were more than 130 baskets for the silent auction, plenty of food to enjoy and all the cars, trucks and even classic fire equipment.
There were plenty of winners for the day. The biggest winner was the department as all of the funds go back to help support the volunteer squad.
Liz Cummings, president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the fire department said 18 trophies were handed out after some tough judging. “There were so many beautiful cars, the judges had a tough time picking winners,” said Cummings.
Winners at the fourth annual car show:
First place, Best in Show — Carole Milewski
Second place — Steve Prisament
Third place — Arturo Angelini
Best Appearing 1960s Chevrolet, sponsored by Butch’s Auto Work, Philip Randazzo
Best Appearing Convertible, sponsored by Seashore Construction — Joe Ostrowski
Best in Atlantic County, sponsored by Dennis Levinson Atlantic County executive — Larry Strang
Mommas Choice, sponsored by the Northfield Mothers League — Craig Corbit
Best Appearing Vehicle, sponsored by American Legion Post No. 295 — John Ferrie
Kids Choice, sponsored by Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club — Joe Miller
Oldest Foreign Car, sponsored by Sons of Italy — James Rago
Shiniest Vehicle, sponsored by Brian’s Detailing — Craig Corbit
Best Appearing Ford, sponsored by Knights of Columbus — Dan Littlefield
Mayors Choice, sponsored by Mayor Erland Chau — Dave Fiedler
Trophies were sponsored by the Northfield Volunteer Fire Company & Ladies Auxiliary:
Furthest Traveled — Ken Lorenz
Oldest Car — James Thompson
Most Unique — Tom Dreher
Chiefs Choice — Jim Laughlin
Ladies Choice — Ray Ryon
