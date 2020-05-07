Right at Home has and will accept clients with COVID-19. Our office received an inquiry call last week and the first question asked was, will you take someone with COVID-19? Our answer was yes, we will. Right at Home worked with our franchise to ensure we had correct protocol in place and the necessary PPE to appropriately care for our client and to secure the safety of all involved. Our client was in a local rehabilitation center at the time and then transferred to a local hospital. Right at Home worked closely with the out-of-state family member and the case management team at the hospital. Right at Home is happy to share that our client is home in a safe environment and getting stronger every day with the help of our caregiver. Right at Home is open and available 24/7 to provide care in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland & Salem counties.
Right at Home accepting COVID-19 clients
- Submitted by Cyndi Zubia Community Liaison Right at Home
