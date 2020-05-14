Robin Breder, infection preventionist of the Infection Prevention team, was named Shore Medical Center Employee of the Month for March.
Breder began her career in the Micro department 46 years ago and then worked her way into Infection Prevention.
Melissa Szarzynski, Infection Control manager, said, “Robin’s combined knowledge and expertise is amazing. She is outstanding with her review and care of our staff and patients, keeping them safe and preventing the spread of infection."
Szarzynski added that the job is never easy and while Robin could have a pile of papers to review, she always stops to answer a call from a floor or to assist her team members with a problem.
“An infection preventionist does so many things to help us in our care for the community — reporting to the Department of Health, the follow-up on an infection, the deep dives and research to figure out how we can improve. Robin is a stellar infection preventionist,” Szarzynski said.
Breder said, “I enjoy my work and have to say, what makes this job and Shore so special is that we are all a part of a team focused on the goal of making a difference in people’s lives.”
