SOMERS POINT — Councilman Ron Meischker has resigned from City Council, effective immediately, City Council President Sean McGuigan announced at the Thursday, July 25.
Meischker likewise stepped down from his position as the city’s harbor master. McGuigan read the former councilman’s resignation letter at the meeting. The reason stated for stepping down was that Meischker has purchased a residence outside of Somers Point and it is his intention to make that his permanent home after renovations.
Meischker, a member of the Somers Point Zoning Board of Adjustment and former chairman of the city’s Republican Club, was appointed to City Council to replace former Councilman Thomas Smith and then was elected to his own three-year term that runs through 2020.
Meischker is a member of the Republican Party so the choice of who will fill the vacancy goes to the Republican Committee, which will have 15 days to present three names to City Council for consideration to fill Meischker’s seat, city Solicitor Randy Lafferty said.
Council will then vote to choose one of the three nominees to fill the vacancy.
Although he has resigned from City Council and as the Somers Point Harbor Master, Meischker said he plans to remain on as chairman of the Patcong Creek Foundation and will continue to run the Assault on Patcong Creek crabbing tournament. A commercial waterman, Meischker said he plans to continue to be involved in public service as a volunteer and would like to remain active within the county.