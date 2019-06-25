Question: Back in May, I noticed that the leaves on my rose bushes started to get holes in them and turn brown. Now they are very defoliated, and many of the lower leaves left have a skeletal appearance. Can you tell me what causes this? Can I save my roses?
Answer: What you are describing sounds like your roses have rose sawflies or rose slugs. If you were to check the underside of the leave, you would likely see tiny green larvae that look like caterpillars. These are the juvenile stage of the rose slug sawfly.
There are three types of rose slug sawflies in our area: the European rose slug sawfly (Endelomyia aethiops), which produces only one generation per year; the bristly rose slug sawfly (Cladius difformis), which can produce two to six generations per year; and the curled rose slug sawfly (Allantus cinctus), which generally produces two generations per year. The three species are all similar in color (light green) but are easily distinguished. Bristly rose slug sawflies have bristle-like hairs covering the body, and curled rose slug sawflies curl up the body when at rest.
Rose slug sawflies are neither slugs or flies, but insects that are a part of the wasp, bee and ant order (Hymenoptera). They secrete a slimy substance over their body surface that makes them resemble a small slug. Rose sawfly larvae are yellow-green and can grow to about ¾ inches. The adult female uses its unique ovipositor (egg-laying part) to saw a small slit in a leaf or stem to lay its eggs. When those eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the leaf surface. What they leave behind is a papery, etched or skeletal appearance. Some of these larvae will chew through the leaf entirely, which is why you also see some holes in the leaves. As the season progresses, the foliage turns brown and curls up. Heavy defoliation will give the plants a scorched appearance.
Adult sawflies emerge in early spring and lay their eggs on the underside of the leaves of their host plant. The larvae appear several weeks later and feed on the soft tissue of the leaves for about a month before dropping to the soil to pupate. This is probably why you noticed the damage beginning in May.
While light to moderate infestations are unlikely to kill roses, bushes that have been severely defoliated may be weakened, opening them to other insects and diseases.
Early detection usually results in easy cultural control methods. Beginning in midspring, you should start checking the tops and undersides of the leaves for signs of the larvae. Leaves found with the larvae can be removed and destroyed, or a forceful spray of water can knock them off the leaves and to the ground, killing most of them. You should continue to check throughout the season and destroy larvae as they appear.
You also want to support the natural enemies of the sawflies in your garden through responsible pesticide usage. Parasitic wasps, birds, small mammals, predaceous beetles, as well as fungal and viral diseases all help keep sawfly populations lower. Adding plants into your garden that attract these and avoiding the use of pesticides when unnecessary allows beneficial species to assist your control efforts.
Chemical control is available when other methods have been attempted without success but should be used sparingly. Horticultural oil, insecticidal soaps, neem oil and several others can all be used to control sawflies. When using pesticides, be sure to read label directions to ensure you are using a control method that is labeled for use to control the pest you are targeting and follow directions exactly. Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt), a commonly used biological insecticide that offers control of many caterpillars, is NOT effective against sawfly larvae.
For more information on caring for your roses you can contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607.
Atlantic County Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions and take samples for plant identification or diagnoses throughout the county this summer. You can find us at the Ventnor City Farmers Market: July 19, and August 8; Galloway Green Market: June 27, July 25; Brigantine Farmers Market: June 15, July 13; Atlantic County 4H Fair on August 8, 9, an 10; and Brigantine Green Fest on August 24.
