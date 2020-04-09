The Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club is donating ten video/audio baby monitors to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
James Chadwick, president of the club, had contacted Tami Kitchen at Shore Medical Center after the facility’s request for monitors, to aid in observation and communication with patients in isolation, was seen by club members over the weekend.
Chadwick noted that all the monitors have two-way talk and night vision. The shipment is to be delivered to the hospital April 10.
“We hope this delivery, in addition to other donations you have likely received, will be sufficient to aid your staff in the necessary observation and communication with those in isolation rooms, and enable you to do so in a safe manner so as to restrict your exposure to COVID-19 or other contagions that you may have to address in the future,” Chadwick said.
“On behalf of the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township, I want to thank you, your staff, and all of the doctors, nurses and support staff at Shore Medical Center working so hard to keep us safe and well in such trying times,” Chadwick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.