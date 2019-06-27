NORTHFIELD — Roy Clark has helped organize the annual Fourth of July parade in the city for years, but this year he will enjoy it from the back of a convertible waving to the crowd accompanied by his 7-year-old twin granddaughters, Veronica and Annabelle, as Northfield Citizen of the Year.
The citizen of the year has a place of honor at the head of the city’s parade.
Clark has sunk deep roots in the community, though he is not originally from the city. He is a southern gentleman with the accent to prove it and is one of 10 children, born in Kentucky and reared in Alabama. His family moved to New Jersey for his father’s work, and though his parents eventually returned to the south, Roy Clark and some of his siblings remained in the Garden State. Clark and his wife, Lynn, moved to Northfield in 1972.
Clark is the curator of the Northfield Historical Museum and has been for three decades. His fascination with history and genealogy has served Northfield well since he first joined the Cultural Committee in 1989. He pores over the details of items donated to the museum, chronicles every photo and finds the historical significance.
The Northfield Museum and Casto House is his passion and quite a gem, located inside Birch Grove Park. The history of the city, from the time of the first families living in what was then Bakersville, is documented thanks to Clark and other members of the Cultural Committee. While the museum is open to the public on Wednesdays, Clark said he will often give tours to people who are back in town for a visit.
Recently, Clark hosted third-grade student and their teacher from the Northfield Community School.
“One of the little boys told me his grandfather had helped to dig bricks at Somers Brick. While the class continued looking at the museum, I found a picture of a crane at the brick yard, and there was his grandfather operating the crane. He was so excited, and he made sure to bring every kid in the class to show them the picture of his grandfather. That is why we do these things, so that kids can see where they came from and what the city has come from,” Clark said. “To get a reaction like that makes all of the work worthwhile.”
Asked what he is most proud of after so many years of volunteering in the city and helping at the museum, the bandstand and more, he said acquiring the Casto House and moving it to its Birch Grove Park home is likely it. It was a circa 1830 house about to be torn down. It is now home to the history of the city and its residents.
“That all came from the 2000 Committee. We had many people involved and so much energy. There were different activities every month and it was a very special group of people all working together,” Clark said.
A U.S. Army veteran, Clark served from 1965-1968. He is a recent retiree, spending 45 years working at the Tilton Inn. The Clarks hosted 15 Mainland Regional High School exchange students at their home over the years, with whom they still keep in touch.
What does his family think of the honor of being named Citizen of the Year?
“My kids think it’s great, and they are very happy for me. It is a very nice validation for the work I have done over the years and I do sincerely appreciate the honor,” Clark said.