At the June 18 City Council meeting, the Northfield Cultural Committee presented its annual awards for Citizen of the Year, Miss Fourth of July and the first baby of the year born to a Northfield couple. From left is Cultural Committee member Joyce Pullan; Cultural Committee Chairwoman Carol Patrick; Miss Fourth of July Marina Campbell; Citizen of the Year Roy Clark; First Baby Zachary Richard Shiekman with his mother, Stephanie Zaid, and dad, Robert Shiekman; and Northfield Mayor Erland Chau.