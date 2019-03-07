S-P-E-L-L it out in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — They do love a good spelling bee at the Northfield Community Middle School, and they held their annual spelling bee for grades six through eight on Valentine’s Day just to prove it.
It was a lengthy event. Organizer and eighth-grade language arts teacher Lisa Carlton said it went 19 rounds, making it one of the longest in school history.
Seventh-grader Hannah Campbell harpooned the rest of the field with the correct spelling harpoon to win the title as top speller in the school.
Second place went to Andrew Ramos who got out on the word daffodil, and Tyler Nuttall came in third place. It was klompen that tripped him up.
For Hannah, it is on to the South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 16, where she will match spelling prowess with other top spellers from across the region. From there the winner goes on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May. Last year, the competition was televised live on ESPN.