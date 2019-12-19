LINWOOD — It is well known that things are really heating up at the North Pole. Santa is making that list and checking twice, and he will find out who is naughty and nice. But as the days get closer to Christmas, how does he get all those letters from children in time?
Recently a very special, bright red mailbox popped up in Linwood, just a block off the bike path on Seaview Avenue. Its hard to miss, with a reindeer on the side and “Letters to Santa” on the front. Jackie Ciwe lives down the street from the Letters to Santa mailbox. Her children Mackenzie, 7, and Grayson, 5, put their letters to Santa in the mailbox shortly after it popped up, asking for arts and craft supplies and a video game respectively.
While Grayson and Mackenzie were excited to drop their letters in the special mailbox so close to home, receiving a very special response from Santa in return was just magical, according to their mother. Every letter dropped into the mailbox gets a personal response from Santa Claus.
“The kids at school are all talking about the letters they got from Santa. It really has reinforced the magic of the season and reminds all of us that kindness is so important,” Ciwe said.
Shannon Funk’s home is also near the mailbox, and she said many children in her son’s kindergarten class have been talking about their letters to Santa but even more about getting a letter delivered to them personally at their house.
Funk said she explained to her children, Wyatt, 5, and Willow, 3, that letters dropped into the red mailbox are immediately received at the North Pole. “I told them it is part of Christmas magic, and the letters go directly to Santa,” Funk said. “They were so excited to get mail the day after they had mailed their letter to Santa and once they found the letters were from Santa, well they were very excited. The letter told Wyatt and Willow that he knew they had been very good all year and that the elves have been very busy getting the presents ready for the good girls and boys.
"He also told them he would be back to Linwood on Christmas Eve but he can not come to any home if the children are awake so they need to go to bed early.”
Wyatt Funk dropped a letter in the Santa mailbox Monday evening and when asked where it goes, “Its magic, it goes right to the North Pole, to Santa,” said the 5-year-old.
According to Funk, there was a Santa mailbox in Longport at one point that her son was quite impressed with when he was younger. Though no elves were willing to go on the record to say where any other Santa mailbox might be located, the big red box on Seaview Avenue is managing to keep the lines of communication open between Santa and good boys and girls in Linwood and at the same time remind everyone, the magic of the season and the kindness of strangers is a very real thing.
