'Santa Paws' event at Fischer Flowers benefits Beacon Animal Rescue

LINWOOD — Join the fun at Beacon Animal Rescue Day with Santa Paws.
The public is invited to bring one donation item for Beacon, and they will receive a $20 Fischer Flowers gift card and a free photo with Santa Paws and their pet.
Beacon Animal Rescue's wish list includes postage stamps, canned cat food, nonclumping litter, kitchen trash bags, 30-gallon trash bags, paper towels, laundry detergent, Borax, Kong toys, large Nylabone chew toys and pet-friendly ice melter.
To see the full wish list, see beaconanimalrescue.org, choose the “Donate” tab and scroll to “See the Wish List.”
The Day with Santa Paws will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Fischer Flowers, 2322 Shore Road.
In 2017, Beacon placed 167 dogs and 124 cats into permanent homes. The all-volunteer, nonprofit rescue operates a cat and dog adoption center at 701 Butter Road in the Palermo section of Upper Township, as well as a cat and kitten adoption center within the Somers Point PetSmart store.