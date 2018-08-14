The Santori family was recently honored by UNICO, the largest Italian-American charitable organization in the country, for their successful family business, Santori’s Fruit and Produce.
Andre Santori opened the first Santori’s Fruit and Produce in Somers Point in 1990. He was joined shortly by his brother John, and they opened a much larger location at 510 New Road in Somers Point and added a deli.
A Vineland store opened in 2000 at 868 N. Main St., followed by a Galloway Township location at 325 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in 2003. Parents, children and extended family are all part of the business.
Promoting and enhancing Italian-American heritage and culture is central to UNICO, and they annually recognize those Italian-American business leaders who enhance their community through their business. The plaque the Santori family received from UNICO at their annual gala earlier this summer said the Santori Deli and Produce Mkt. gives customers quality at lower prices but the emphasis is always on making sure their customers are satisfied. They shop at the Philadelphia Regional Produce Market during the season and work with local farmers to bring certified Jersey Fresh produce to their customers.