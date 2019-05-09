Saturday was a time for Eagles to soar in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Family and friends filled the pews Saturday at Good Shepherd Church in Northfield. It was the end of a long journey for Will Stub, 17, and Andrew Edwards, 16, who both earned the rank of Eagle Scout from Northfield Boy Scout Troop 72. For both young men, scouting has been a part of their lives for just about as long as they can remember.
Sticking to the task and finishing all of the requirements to become an Eagle Scout is an exercise in determination. Each of the Eagle Scouts had to earn multiple badges, follow orders, and demonstrate their leadership skills acquired through Boy Scouts.
For Will Stub, a junior at St. Augustine Prep, his favorite part of scouting has been camping, and the badge that he most enjoyed earning was fishing.
“I love to fish, and it is something I know I will enjoy the rest of my life,” the new Eagle Scout said.
He admitted he was wearing his grandfathers’ old waders and standing almost chest-high in chilly water the day prior, fishing for (and catching) stripers. But beyond what he enjoyed doing, Stub said he also enjoyed being a positive force in his community.
“It has meant a lot to me to be a good example and to do something that made a positive impact in our town,” Stub added.
For his Eagle Scout project, Stub arranged for and managed a project at the Central United Methodist Church that transformed an ornamental garden into needed open space for the congregation.
For Edwards, it was the chance to do activities with the rest of the troop that he really enjoyed.
“I liked everything about Scouts, being a part of the troop and a part of the activities. It has been a lot of fun,” Edwards said.
For his project, Edwards built and installed benches at the Northfield Community School in the loop outside the middle school and kindergarten.
No Scout arrives at their Eagle Scout ceremony by themselves; family and troop members are a big part of completing the tasks required, from making the meetings, doing the required work on badges and projects, as well as family members rolling up their sleeves, grabbing a shovel and digging in. The Scoutmaster and volunteers help pave the road for Scouts to be involved and be successful.
The Troop 72 Scoutmaster is Don Edwards and Nicole Troast is the Assistant Scoutmaster.