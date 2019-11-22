During this week of thanks, we asked the superintendents who write regularly for Current Ed in The Current what they are thankful for. Here is what they said.
Mark C. Marrone, chief school administrator, Mainland Regional High School:
As I walk through the halls this time of year, I reflect and remind myself how grateful I am to be a part of our school community. The warmth can be felt throughout by the dedication, support and hard work that is shown each and every day by our administration, faculty, staff and students. It is so important that we strive to help each other, listen to one another and just be there. As we celebrate this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, I would like to offer my thanks and admiration to all of Mainland Regional High School, for we are one family, one school, one community, and for that I am truly thankful. Wishing you and your families a bountiful Thanksgiving holiday.
Pete Bretones, superintendent, Northfield Community School:
Inevitably, as is often the case when giving thanks, there are many more things that I am thankful for than what I am sharing. However, any omission is solely a function of practicality for the purpose of this article and not a level of thankfulness. As such, in a broad sense, I am thankful for opportunities. Professionally, I am thankful for the opportunity to work with children and impact their lives. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with a Board of Education that supports the work of our administration and our staff. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with an administrative team that works tirelessly to facilitate opportunities for our staff to support our students. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with a team of teachers and related service providers who love, nurture, educate and care for our students on good days and bad. Finally, I am most grateful for the opportunity to work with the families in our community to create opportunities that allow their children and our students reach their fullest potential.
Brian Pruitt, superintendent, Linwood schools:
As a school employee, I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for the opportunity that our staff receives to get to work with and serve the wonderful students and families in our school system. I am thankful for the students who enter our buildings each day with energy and positive attitudes to achieve and support each other. And I am thankful to get to work with such incredible colleagues and employees within our Linwood Schools who dedicate themselves to be better every day and who I consider a true family. I wish everyone a peaceful and enjoyable Thanksgiving.
Michelle Carney Ray-Yoder, Ed.D. - Superintendent of Somers Point School:
Reflecting on the current events of our small Atlantic County community, I can't help but connect more deeply to the word "gratitude": “The quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return the kindness,” means more to me today than ever. I am truly grateful for my staffulty who are so dedicated to our students and for our supportive Board of Education who volunteer so much for our community. They are truly the most amazing group of professionals! They go above and beyond every day without a second thought. Our students and their families show me daily that they appreciate all the educators who help them strive for more every day. What wraps all of my gratitude in a nice bow is the Somers Point community. From the support of the Somers Point Rotary, Somers Point Business Association and all of our business partners, I cannot imagine how I could be more grateful to be the superintendent of the Somers Point School District. Gratitude abounds for me personally!
