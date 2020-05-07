SOMERS POINT — The largest chunk of a resident’s tax bill supports the local school district, and the Board of Education approved its 2020-21 budget recently at a public meeting held online. Residents were able to ask any budget questions prior to passage of the budget.
Property owners will pay an additional 2 cents per $100 of assessed property value to support the district’s $20,214,608 budget, of which $11,042,286 will be raised by the local tax levy. For a home assessed at the city average of $212,195, this will translate to an additional $3.58 monthly or roughly $43 annually in increased local school tax.
Somers Point District Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder said the budget is a balance between fiscal responsibility and educational integrity. The Somers Point School District’s three schools educate 854 students in pre-school through eighth grade. That number is down 28 students from the prior year. That drop in enrollment cost the district funding dollars, according to CarneyRay-Yoder.
The budget supports all of the same programming, sports and clubs for the upcoming year. It does eliminate two nonteaching positions; the supervisor and secretary of the Community Education and Recreation office, which has been removed from the school budget.
