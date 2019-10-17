The Northfield City School District has had a great start to the new school year. Our Middle School students were welcomed on the first day with a Mummers parade complete with a “Happy New Year” ball dropping in the gym. Not to be outdone, our Elementary School students were greeted on the first day with encouraging and welcoming “Chalk” messages written on the sidewalks by our Parent Teacher Organization. Fun was had by all and now that the beginning-of-the-school-year events, such as Back to School Nights and orientations, have occurred, our staff is hard at work delivering programming and initiatives.
One such initiative is the Kinder Food Drive. Our kindergarten students are collecting food donations throughout October. All collections will be donated to the Atlantic County Food Bank. Another initiative, spearheaded by the elementary “Kindness Kidmittee,” is Coins for Kindness. Districtwide donations will be collected and given to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to purchase headphones for patients so that they may listen to soothing music while they are undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
Now that our school year is in full swing, our Middle School interscholastic sports programs have also started. We are fortunate to offer boys and girls soccer and cross country, and field hockey in the fall season. At 0-4 our boys soccer team is still seeking their first victory, but all of the student athletes are showing improvement and having fun. In spite of having faced some formidable competition, the girls soccer team is 2-2 and is working hard to finish high in the league standings. Our field hockey team has a record of 1-3-1 and is developing into a strong team of close friends on and off the field. Boys cross country has accumulated a record of 3-1 while the girls cross country team is 2-2. Both teams are in contention to win their league championship.
On Oct, 4, our Middle School teamed up with Carlo Favretto from Atlantic Prevention Resources to educate our eighth-grade students about the dangers of vaping and how the media is marketing to a younger population.
On Oct. 24 and 25, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will present an interactive program to our seventh- and eighth-grade students called Preparing for Success. The program focuses on the importance of practicing internet safety and making healthy choices when it comes to their digital “footprint.”
Finally, on Nov. 15, Steve Vain, our seventh-grade history teacher will host our annual Veterans Day assembly. In preparation for the assembly, our seventh-grade students will conduct an interview with a veteran and develop a presentation in a format of their choice to present their veteran’s story to the rest of the student body. Also on that date, we are hoping to be able to have a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter land on school grounds to further celebrate those who serve our county.
