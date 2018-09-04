Back to school for Belhaven, Seaview students

LINWOOD – It was back to school Tuesday for more than 800 students at Seaview and Belhaven schools in Linwood. The red carpet treatment was rolled out for the incoming fifth grade students as they were met with cheers and signs helping them make the transition to the new school a friendly one.
Once everyone made it to their homerooms it was time to get the year started with a pep rally and assembly. Principal Susan Speirs invited all of the students to get involved, try new things and rolled out the theme for this school year; “Believe, Become, Belhaven.”
Seaview School is home to pre-kindergarten through fourth grade and Belhaven is grades five through 8.