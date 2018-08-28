NORTHFIELD — New fifth-grade students at the Northfield Community School and their parents were invited to the school last week to make heading upstairs to the middle school a smooth transition.
Middle School Principal Kevin Morrison gave the students some advice for success during a 30-minute primer on fifth grade.
“Get involved in sports, join a club, take advantage of everything we have available for you. There is a real sense of community here in the school, and you should pursue things you enjoy and try new things as well,” said Morrison.
It is a big step to go from the elementary to the middle school. Not only are students heading to the second floor, but they are entering a different atmosphere, one where they change classes and experience different teachers and students throughout the day.
Northfield Community Middle School students are permitted to bring their own mobile devices to class as learning tools. Morrison reminded them: “Just like Peter Parker learned from his (Uncle Ben) — with great power comes great responsibility. If you use your device during class time for class use and research, then you are welcome to have them on campus. If you are texting your friends or looking at videos, you will lose the privilege of having your own device at school and will leave it at home and in school will use a Chromebook. The choice is yours to make,” said Morrison.
Parents learned the way to log in and navigate the parent portal, On Course, which will allow them to find information on what their child has done in class and what is assigned for homework on a daily basis and what assignments might be outstanding for the semester so there are no surprises at the end of each semester.
After an introduction to the teachers, school nurses and others, it was time to head up to the second floor, where parents had been asked to leave their fifth-graders a note of encouragement on a giant whiteboard in the fifth-grade wing.
Students, on the other hand, made a beeline to their lockers in the wing, where they could test their combination locks.
“Nobody wants to be the guy that can’t open his locker on the first day,” said fifth-grader Tyler Buccafurni, who popped his open with one hand.
Morrison said they are expecting about 100 incoming fifth-graders when classes begin Sept. 6.