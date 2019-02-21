Science, technology, engineering and mathematics own the evening in Somers Point

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

SOMERS POINT — The Jordan Road School cafeteria was filled with students parked in front of their display boards explaining everything from the hypothesis to the conclusion of their projects at the district’s annual science fair. The event was the culmination of a competition that kicked off in late September with a visit from the Franklin Institute Traveling Science Show.

The science fair was open to students in grades 4 through 8 and is not required. Students could go it alone and come up with a project or work in groups. The school also hosted a STEM Expo where students could demonstrate their knowledge, such as seventh-grader Joe Wilkinson along with Jackeline Ramos and Santino Genova, both eighth-grade students, who used a Makey Makey kit to create different musical instruments. Other students lined up to play the piano that incorporated play dough or several others.

A group of Mainland Regional High School students had different opportunities for Jordan Road students to test something new. Members of the TriM Music Honor Society were making music to the ears of budding musicians by using silverware and string to hear the pitch.

Other high school students demonstrated a physics titration experiment that students could try first hand to spark their interest in science.

There were robots built by students, slime, bridges, labyrinths and opportunities to build with K’Nex, Legos and more.

The students who participated in the science fair researched their own topics, established a hypothesis and then set about conducting experiments to prove or disprove that hypothesis.

Gary Williams and Noah Fontana decided to put the 5-second rule to the test for their experiment. Fontana said he did not think it made any difference if something just hit the floor and was picked up and that it was probably OK to eat. They used bread for their falling food, letting it hit the floor in different places such as the bathroom and the kitchen and then putting a sample in a Petri dish. After several days of growth, what they found was enough to make them both agree strongly that they will never eat anything that falls on the floor.

They could get their topics from any source. Bhavika Chopra said she googled science projects and found many to investigate before settling in on her salt water and egg project.

Tomas Cervantes may have had one of the most unique projects. He used his cockatiel named Nugget to see if he preferred certain colors. Apparently, Nugget has his favorites and Cervantes was able to prove that a cockatiel could see colors.

The winners of the Jordan Road Science Fair:

Fourth grade

• First place: Geoffrey Lovett

• Second place: Amelia Otto and Mackenzie Homig

• Third place: Caitlin Eucogan

Fifth grade

• First place: Talia DiDomenico, Nina Schwachter and Macie Brown

• Second place: Giovanni Alvarez

• Third place: Jack Dougherty

Sixth grade

• First place: Travis Vennell

• Second place: Nola Lookinbill

• Third place: Gary Williams, Noah Fontana and Jolyon Porto

Seventh grade

• First place: Gillian Lovett

• Second place: Johanna Schwachter

• Third place: Angelina States

Eighth grade

• First place: Tomas Cervantes

• Second place: Alexis Shanks, Kha’nyh Vaughan and Shaniya Rivera

• Third place: Shannon Donnelly, Deleina Carey and Sam Sanchez

