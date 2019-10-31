NORTHFIELD — Blaine Geubtner wanted to come up with an Eagle Scout project that would benefit anyone in Northfield. The 17-year-old Mainland senior decided to install two little libraries with books that anyone could enjoy.
“My aunt put up a ‘little library’ in her town, and I was surprised how successful it was. I was surprised as well at all the attention that hers received and that made me decide to try making two little libraries for my project,” Geubtner said.
A scout since the fourth grade, Geubtner has been a part of Northfield’s Boy Scout Troop 72 for eight years. As is the tradition with Troop 72, the Scouts support each other by working on each other’s projects.
“Over the years I have helped with 6 or 7 Eagle Scout projects,” Geubtner said. There were nine troop members who came to help with the installation of the library along with seven parents and five others who came out on Saturday, Oct. 6, to erect the little library and landscape around the post.
The first step was to get permission from the city of Northfield to install the little libraries on the bike path. Once he received the blessing of the city, the Boy Scout and his dad, Patrick Geubtner, started to look at plans for the libraries. Kristen Geubtner, Blaine’s mother, said her husband and son have worked on carpentry projects for years, and the little library project was something they could plan together.
The Scout said he was thankful to City Council President Jeff Lischin and Progressive Fence and Railing for providing the wood for the posts that the libraries sit on. “We really started the building process at the end of September once we had all of the materials,” said Blaine Geubtner. “I appreciate all of the help I got on this project from the troop, the leaders, the parents and the city.”
In addition to muscle when they were installing the libraries, Blaine Geubtner asked his fellow Scouts to bring some books for the two libraries. The books are all genres and all ages. “There are no rules to the libraries. If there’s a book that you really like and want to keep, that is totally fine. If you have a bunch of books in your house that you don't want anymore and you think other people might like, then feel free to put them in the libraries. The libraries exist so people can enjoy them and the books that they provide,” he said.
Music is really Blaine Geubtner’s thing; he is a member of the Mainland Marching Band, the jazz band and is involved with a band outside of school. But he also stuck with scouting.
“We are so proud of Blaine; Boy Scouts is a big commitment, and we are proud that Blaine has stayed focused on becoming an Eagle Scout. It was hard work, but they enjoyed it. The process to install the libraries went smoothly because of the support from Troop 72. Scoutmaster Don Edwards has been a great leader to Troop 72,” said Kristen Geubtner. “Troop 72 has had such a positive impact on the city of Northfield through many Eagle Scout and community service projects. I hope to see more children take an interest in scouting here in Northfield. It really has been such a positive experience for Blaine.”
The little libraries are installed along the bike path with benches nearby so people can check out a book and sit down and read if they like. The little libraries are at Revere Avenue and Infield Avenue. Blaine Geubtner admitted it’s pretty cool to see people checking out the books in the library. He said there are already new books in the box in just a few weeks.
