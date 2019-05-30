You are the owner of this article.
ShopRite of Somers Point presents $25,000 grant to Somers Point School District

ShopRite donation
Max Berger / submitted

Representatives from ShopRite of Somers Point presented a check for $25,000 to the Somers Point Board of Education on Thursday, May 16. This donation will help install water bottle filling stations throughout the schools in the district this summer.

The new units, which will be available in the new school year, will help students stay hydrated and promote sustainability by encouraging students to carry reusable water bottles. Each new station will also track how many plastic bottles were kept out of landfills as a result of refilling water bottles.

The representatives who participated were Victoria Leach, ShopRite of Somers Point in-store dietitian; Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder, Superintendent of Somers Point schools; and Ron Meischker, Somers Point City Councilman. The presentation took place at Jordan Road School in Somers Point.

Under a new law aimed at reducing the harmful impacts of plastics on the environment, the city of Somers Point requires retail establishments such as ShopRite to charge a fee of no less than five cents for single-use carry out plastic bags. ShopRite of Somers Point is allocating part of that five cent fee to the creation of these new water bottle filling stations at local schools.

More than 270 ShopRite stores share a commitment to the environment that focuses on increasing sustainability through food donations, recycling and composting efforts at its stores and in the communities where ShopRite stores operates.

