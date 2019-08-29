SOMERS POINT — Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mickey Bui will be the lead speaker at Shore Physicians Group’s community education breakfast on Joint Replacement Surgery & Recovery 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 26, at Greate Bay Country Club.
The event is a continuation of Shore Physicians Group’s popular Be Well Connected education series.
Joining Bui will be Erin Bennis, PT, DPT, of Shore’s Center for Outpatient Rehabilitation, who will share different techniques used in physical therapy for patients with total hip and knee replacements. Shore Emergency Department social worker Tracy Fooks, LCSW, LCADC, will speak on managing post-operative pain and the appropriate use of pain medication.
Shore Physicians Group will welcome Bui to its Surgical Division in September, making him the first orthopedic surgeon to join the practice group.
Bui received his doctorate in medicine from Northeast Ohio Medical University and completed his residency at Hahnemann University Hospital. In addition to general orthopedics and surgical treatments of the shoulder, hip and knee, he is also passionate about helping people with sports injuries and recently completed a fellowship in sports medicine.
The event will include a free continental breakfast, a question and answer session, and information on additional resources. To RSVP, call 609-653-3986.
