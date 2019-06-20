Shore Medical Center will observe Independence Day with a student essay contest and a public ceremony July 3.
Independence Day offers Americans an annual opportunity to reflect on our freedom and express our gratitude to those who protect freedom in America and around the globe. At noon July 3, Shore Medical Center will observe the federal holiday with its second annual Student Essay Contest & Celebration of Independence on the front lawn of the medical center along Bay Avenue.
Students are invited to submit 150-word essays describing what freedom means to them. All submissions must be received by June 28th. Essays can be e-mailed to essay@shoremedicalcenter.org. Shore Medical will select the top three essays, and those students will be invited to read their essays aloud at the ceremony. The Current, Gazette, Leader and Beachcomber newspapers will print the winning essays.
The July 3 event to celebrate our independence will feature patriotic songs performed by Shore staff and family members, as well as remarks from Fred Banner, Shore’s chief information officer and recipient of its 2019 DiOrio Award for his leadership and work on behalf of veterans. Banner will speak on the importance of freedom in our country and how much we owe to the men and women who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.
Student essay contest winners will then be invited to read their essays, and afterward everyone will be invited to enjoy free water ice. Veterans organizations are also invited to be a part of the ceremony and should contact Brian Cahill at 609-653-3527 or email bcahill@shoremedicalcenter.org to participate.