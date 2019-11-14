SOMERS POINT — More than 1,000 American flags, each planted in honor of a veterans service, waved in the breeze Monday on the lawn of Shore Medical Center along Bay Avenue. Shore employees along with community members submitted names of their loved ones and friends who have served.
The names of the soldiers honored with their names on the flags at the Shore Veterans Day ceremony stretched from Joseph Stone, a member of the Green Mountain Boys during the Revolutionary War, to Alexander Krizaukas, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, to Sgt. Kelly Heinze, who was killed in Vietnam, to Francis Cuomo, who is currently serving in the Marines.
The American Legion Riders roared to a stop along Bay Avenue and took part in the ceremony along with American Legion Honor Guard 911.
Organized by Shore Chief Information Officer Fred Banner, who served in the U.S. Air Force, the ceremony was a reminder that the men and women who have served in the military share a special bond. The guest speaker for the event, Dr. Meredith Jankowski, spoke from the heart about her deployment as a U.S. Navy flight surgeon serving with the Marines in Afghanistan, the members of her team who never made it home and the commitment of the men and women who serve their nation.
The flags will remain on the lawn along Bay Avenue until Friday, November 15.
