Shore Medical Center names Marmora nurse Guardian Angel of Month

SOMER POINT — Shore Medical Center has recognized float team nurse Courtney Gambino-Quinn, RN, as its December 2018 Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.
Gambino-Quinn joined the Shore family in December 2012. As a float nurse, she works on various units throughout the hospital depending on staffing needs.
Luanne McGroarty, BSN, RN-BC, ICU and telemetry nurse manager, said Gambino-Quinn has a unique skill set and ability to work in all areas of the hospital, from the ER to the maternity unity.
“I have had the privilege of being Courtney’s manager for the past several years, and hear compliments about her performance from all departments. Courtney is kind, compassionate and a passionate patient advocate who truly embodies all that is exceptional in a person and an RN. Shore is fortunate to have her as a member of the RN float team.”
Recently the husband of a patient who Gambino-Quinn assisted made a Grateful Patient donation in her honor, saying:
“I want to thank Courtney who was part of my wife’s care team. I am so appreciative of the excellent care she received.”
Gambino-Quinn resides in the Marmora section of Upper Township with her husband, 2-year-old daughter, Ella, and their rescue dogs. In her free time, she enjoys camping and traveling.
The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center. Guardian Angels are recognized amongst their peers and are presented with a special Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony. If you, a family member or friend would like to honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, contact the Shore Medical Center Foundation at 609-653-3800 or GiveToShore.org.