Shore Medical Center is proud to recognize 5th Stainton Nurse Janet Ball, RN, BSN, of Lower Township, as its July Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients. The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.
Janet has been working at Shore for a little more than a year, and in that time she has proven herself to be hard working, responsible, pleasant, and a team player. She is devoted to her patients and ensuring their needs are met.
Elaine Toolsie, MSN RN CNRN, 5th Stainton nurse manager, says Janet is hard working, a good communicator, caring and empathetic.
“Janet is dedicated to furthering Shore’s mission, vision and values. She works hard to educate her patients about their illness and helps them by sharing her own personal experiences with illness. Therefore, she not only provides them with some knowledge, she leaves them with a little piece of her heart.”
Recently, a patient Ball cared for made a Guardian Angel donation in her honor, and had this to say about her.
“Janet is a very compassionate nurse and excellent at her job. She is already an angel so really giving 'her wings' is just an added touch!”
Janet enjoys travelling, reading, swimming, and art.
The Guardian Angel program recognizes anyone who works at Shore Medical Center and makes an impact and difference in your care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized among their peers and are presented with a special Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony.
If you, a family member or friend would like to honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, contact the Shore Medical Center Planned Giving and Development Department at 609-653-3800 or GiveToShore.org.