SOMERS POINT — Staff assistant Rosemary Dowling has been named Shore Medical Center’s May 2018 Employee of the Monthfor consistently delivering outstanding patient-centered service and embodying the mission, vision and values of Shore.
Dowling, of Ocean View, joined the Shore team in 1989 as a medical records clerk on evenings and weekends and was later promoted to her current position as staff assistant in the Health Information Management Services department. Dowling’s many years in the department make her a wealth of knowledge and a go-to resource for questions related to medical records management. She’s an essential piece in the coordination and maintenance of accurate provider and patient data.
HIMS Director Calla Waldron-Buck says not only is Dowling essential in the department’s daily work, she is also their cheerleader. “Rosemary is known for her support of others and her enthusiastic willingness to assist the department and hospital in any way,” Waldron-Buck said.
As an active member of the hospital’s Healthy Communities Committee, Dowling is often the first to lend an eager hand to help with committee-sponsored projects, such as the canned food drive. Beth Ann Spiegel, chair of the committee, says she can always count on Dowling’s support.
“Rosemary is always ready and willing to help with any projects we’re working on, especially those that help the greater community. She has a sincere passion for helping those in need,” Spiegel said.
Dowling said she is proud to work for Shore. “We have such a strong and caring community-oriented organization, with great values. I’ve had the pleasure of working with many wonderful, caring people over the years and have developed lasting friendships along the way.”
Outside of work, Dowling enjoys hiking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family, including her children, Justin and Bethany, and her two-year-old grandson, Everett. She also serves as the senior high youth group adviser at Central United Methodist Church. Prior to that, she served as a Girl Scout leader for 12 years in Cape May County. Dowling loves participating in mission outreach programs and has served both in the United States and internationally, including Russia and Uganda.
