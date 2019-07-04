What is freedom you ask? Well, let me tell you it’s hard to have freedom because in our country the military branches had to have war with other countries to earn it for us. Our country won numerous times and we got freedom. If your country doesn’t have freedom then the government can tell you that you have to be a certain religion or you have to go to a certain school and that’s why our country is so great. By the way, many people risked their lives for your freedom now that’s breathtaking :D._. When you see anyone in the military, thank them for risking their life. If you like this, then support veterans and military with cards saying thank you for serving me. Your salute to them may seem simple but it means a lot to them. May God bless America!
— Kaiden Case Grim, age 9, Ocean City