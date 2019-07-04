"Freedom"
Freedom in America means many things. One freedom I enjoy the most is having access to information which is a result of freedom of speech. I like the ability to search the internet and watch the news knowing that journalists can express their opinions based on researching facts.
As a student the internet is important for research. If you couldn’t get real facts or even be on the internet, research would be so much harder. There is a lot of misinformation out there because everyone has freedom of speech, so you need to know how to do research.
Watching accurate news is also useful. If I want to know what is going on in the world I want to know it is real. Like in some countries the news is only what the government wants people to hear. It is even hard in America now because there is a lot of misinformation, so this freedom is getting harder to keep. However, it is worth fighting for now because our founding fathers fought for it in our battle for independence.
— Ryan Bender, age 13, Somers Point