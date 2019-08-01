On Saturday, July 20 at 6 p.m., the second annual Aisling Cooke Memorial Game was held at Memorial Field in Linwood.
The 100 degree heat did not stop the group from honoring their friend. The Class of 2018 always played a competitive game after each soccer season and decided to continue to play this game in Aisling’s memory.
The game is always special, as the group plays for their friend and one-time teammate Aisling Cooke, who died Sept. 3, 2014, as the result of a car crash on Route 40 in Hamilton Township. Cooke, 14, of Linwood, was an incoming freshman and soccer standout who, along with four of her Mustang teammates, was headed to a charity soccer tournament at St. Augustine Prep at the time of the crash. Mainland Soccer alumni also participate in the game.