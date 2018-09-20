NORTHFIELD — The community is invited to celebrate the harvest festival of Sukkot 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road.
Beth Israel religious school students and their families are invited to come early at 5 p.m. to complete a mitzvah project. Participants will prepare lunchtime meals to be delivered to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
Sukkot services will be followed by the opportunity for all to “dwell” in the Sukkah. The Sukkah features a roof that is open to the stars.
The service is open to the community and all are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel accommodates all types of modern Jewish families, welcoming members wherever they may be on their personal Jewish journey.