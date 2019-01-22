Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Somers appointed acting police chief in Somers Point

Robert Somers
Robert Somers is acting police chief in Somers Point.

 Suzanne Marino / For The Current

SOMERS POINT — There has been a changing of the guard in Somers Point. Longtime Police Chief Michael Boyd retired effective Dec. 31, 2018, after 31 years on the department. Robert Somers has been approved by City Council as the acting chief of police.

Boyd began his tenure on the Police Department in 1984. Over his 31 years he served on patrol, in the detective bureau, and as school resource officer. He started the law enforcement against drugs program in the city and was a strong advocate for community policing.

Somers comes to the job with 29 years of experience with the department. He began in the patrol division in 1990, has been a detective for much of his career and worked his way through the ranks to lieutenant and captain.

A Mainland Regional High School graduate, Somers, 54, said he still loves coming to work each day and still responds to calls. “I have always enjoyed helping people and getting into the mix of things in the city,” he said.

He brings a strong pedigree to the position as the son of a police office. His brother Charles is also an officer. Another brother, James, is the assistant chief of the Somers Point Fire Department.

The acting chief is part of the Somers Point founding family but said he learned recently that he is not a direct descendent of John Somers, who is the father of the famous Naval hero Richard Somers, but that his branch of the family tree traces back to one of John Somers brothers.

The Somers Point Police Department swore in two new officers Jan. 16 when Daniel Bryan III and Victoria Albo joined the force. She is the first woman in the department in many years. Somers said women are an asset to police work and he is looking forward to having both officers on the street when they complete training at the Atlantic County Police Academy. With the addition of Albo and Bryan, it brings the department up to full staffing, with 30 officers including the chief.

