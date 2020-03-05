Both Linwood and Somers Point school districts have sent letters home to parents outlining what they are doing and not doing about COVID-19. Because both school districts have been diligent in keeping their schools clean, they are not stuck playing catch up now that fears of the COVID-19 are part of headlines on every newscast.
Somers Point School District Superintendent Michelle Carney-Ray Yoder said she sent home letters to parents Thursday, Feb. 27. The letters spell out that the district is following the guidelines established by the Atlantic County Department of Health and addresses concerns on quarantine.
“Like the flu guidelines, if your child is sick or has a fever, then you should keep them home and reinforce that they need to follow good hygiene like coughing into their elbow and washing their hands with soap and water,” the superintendent said.
She continued, “I do not want our families to panic, we are doing all we can. Our maintenance team is terrific and working hard and getting in to the classrooms and the common areas like the libraries to clean and sanitize with approved products,” Carney-Ray Yoder said. She added that all superintendents in the region have an open line of communication and are speaking with one another almost daily and monitoring the latest information.
Linwood District Superintendent Brian Pruitt said in his letter to parents that the school district is following the guidelines from the state Department of Education in coordination with the state Department of Health to communicate potential impact and mitigate risks. Pruitt indicated the latest guidance that has been provided encourages school districts to monitor student and staff health concerns if they arise and continue to practice preventative measures as recommended through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Like his neighbors in Somers Point, Pruitt said Linwood has been diligent throughout cold and flu season to use best practices to maintain the cleanliness of the buildings and encourage prevention habits. “We remain proactive in monitoring the coronavirus, communicating any further directives along with maintaining health and wellness best practices,” Pruitt said. He suggested parents and community members who wish to learn more about COVID-19 do so at cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.
The New Jersey Department of Health is also a source for up-to-date information about the virus and how it is impacting our area. See nj.gov/health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.