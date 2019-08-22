SOMERS POINT — The AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach will present one of the greatest guitar players in the world, Stanley Jordan, performing his “Stanley plays Jimi“ tribute to Jimi Hendrix as part of a concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
Stanley Jordan has been nominated for four Grammy awards and has been on the very top of the Downbeat Charts with his recordings.
In addition to his 90-minute Jimi Hendrix tribute show complete with costumes and vocal performances, the Woodstock 50th Celebration will include a tribute to Crosby, Stills and Nash and Santana performed by the Hawkins Road Coconutz Supergroup.
As always, the concert begins 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the William Morrow Beach.