Somers Point Arts Commission holds photography exhibit, seeks new poet laureate

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Arts Commission announced a new initiative that will highlight the city of Somers Point and local and regional photographers through its photographic project Somers Point 20/20.

The commission invites local and regional, professional and advanced amateur photographer to participate in the exhibit, which is designed to show through contemporary images, the vitality and diversity and everyday lives of the city’s people, places, events and seasons. Photographers will have 2019 to take photographs depicting Somers Point throughout the year. Images may also be submitted if they are less than three years old.

The photographic exhibit is scheduled for the spring of 2020, with a grand opening reception and photographers’ recognition event at Shore Medical Center, which has agreed to partner with Somers Point Arts Commission by devoting space on the second floor of the center for 2020.

The exhibit will extend throughout the entire year.

Forms, including the entry procedure, application, guidelines and the selection process, are available by emailing Arts Commission member Dan Myers at danmyersphoto@gmail.com.

Arts Commission seeks new poet laureate

The Arts Commission seeks a qualified poet to fill the position of poet laureate of Somers Point. The position poet laureate for Somers Point was created by City Council in 2015; poet Maria Provenzano has held the position for two terms ending in 2018.

The mission of the Arts Commission is to provide, promote and cultivate the arts in Somers Point. Establishing a poet laureate subscribes to this mission and demonstrates that Somers Point supports art and culture and serves as an advocate for the appreciation of literary arts through poetry.

“This is a unique program, especially for a small city like Somers Point; however, it offers great possibilities to bring attention to our city by promoting literary arts through public events and through partnership with our rich community resources; the arts commission and the city look forward to naming a new poet laureate and to continue to provide another opportunity to bring public art to Somers Point residents and visitors,” said Kathleen Arleth, chair of the Arts Commission.

A copy of the Request for Qualifications is available at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall. Qualified poets who wish to respond should submit three copies of the document in an envelope clearly marked "Somers Point Arts Commission-RFQ for Poet Laureate" to Somers Point City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point NJ 08244.

Any questions in regard to the Request for Qualifications for poet laureate can be addressed to Arleth at somerspointarts@gmail.com using Poet Laureate Request in the subject line.

