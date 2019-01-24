Somers Point Arts Commission lists its upcoming events

SOMERS POINT — The city Arts Commission will kick-off The Arts Live, its 2019 year of programs, projects and events, at its first event of the new year, Love the Arts.
The event will include a PowerPoint presentation of the prior year's programs, introduce the 2019 Arts Commission program and exhibit "The Arts Reach Out 2018," recognizing the children, seniors and their families who experienced art activities in the Somers Point schools after-school (CASTLE) program and at the Somers Point Senior Center.
The afternoon will also feature jazz entertainment in partnership with the South Jersey Jazz Society, art activities for children, balloon sculptures by the Balloon Lady, readings by past poet laureate Maria Provenzano, a silent auction and a light buffet.
The commission will recognize contributors to the 2018-19 programs and introduce local nonprofit arts organizations, including the Community Education Recreation Office through the Somers Point schools, the South Jersey Jazz Society and World Above Poetry, who are critical to the success of the Arts Commission’s 2019 programs.
The event will take place 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. Admission will be free with donations gratefully accepted.
Registration is recommended. Contact Kathleen Arleth at 609-653-4991 or email somersptarts@gmail.com with names of guests attending. For more information, see somersptarts.weebly.com.
Schedule for 2019:
The Arts Reach Out: Art experiences for students in the Somers Point schools after–school program and for seniors in the Senior Summer Program.
Love the Arts: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at Greate Bay Country Club; open to students and the seniors in the Arts Reach Out Program; community members and art lovers. Features a light buffet, jazz music and a silent auction.
Writing Poetry Your Way: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, February through March; Jordan Road School; ages 16 and older.
April in Paris: A Spring Evening of Spoken Words & Music: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Greate Bay Country Club. Poetry reading in a French café atmosphere with music and light desserts.
Art in the Park Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15; art exhibits and sales; awards; children’s art activities; music; food. Free and open to the public.
Theatre in the Park, a Theatrical Performance by REV Theatre Company: 6 p.m., Aug. 4; free and open to the public
Film Nights: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 3, foodie film, and Oct. 10 jazz film; Greate Bay Country Club; $15