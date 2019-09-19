SOMERS POINT — The city Arts Commission’s annual Fall Film Nights will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Greate Bay Country Club’s Park Room, 901 Mays Landing Road.
This year’s film nights will present two different film genres — the theme of food on Oct. 2 and a jazz film to introduce the 12th annual OceanFirst Bank Jazz @the Point Festival presented by the South Jersey Jazz Society from Oct. 10 to 13 at various locations. (For more information, see southjerseyjazz.org.)
The Oct. 2 evening showing will be the film "East Side Sushi" (PG), a cross-cultural Cinderella story by Anthony Lucero in his directorial debut. On Oct. 9, the film will be "Anita O’Day: The Life of a Jazz Singer," (NR) by directors Robbie Cavolina and Ian McCrudden. In 2008, the film won the Satellite Award for Best Documentary.
Each evening will include a presentation prior to the film. the "East Side Sushi" presentation will be announced shortly. "Anita O’ Day: The Life of a Jazz Singer, will be introduced by Cathy Rocco, an international jazz vocal performer.
The Greate Bay Country Club is the host site for this dine-and-view event. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. A full bar and light food menu is also available (not included in the ticket price), with seating beginning at 6 p.m. All showings start at 7 p.m. A $15 ticket will cover a cocktail and a dessert based on the film. A free-will donation to the Somers Point Arts Commission’s programs and projects is always appreciated.
Reservations can be made by emailing somersptarts@gmail.com with name(s) and contact information. Checks should be mailed to Somers Point Arts Commission, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point, NJ 08244; for additional information call Kathleen Arleth at 609-653-4991.
Greate Bay Country Club is a handicapped accessible facility; please notify the Arts Commission by September 24 for any additional special accommodations; email somersptarts@gmail.com.
This event is made possible by funds from the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Additional support from the City of Somers Point and contributions from OceanFirst Bank, Sturdy Bank, Somers Point Business Association, AtlantiCare Healing Arts Foundation, Somers Point Foundation for Education and Republic Bank.
