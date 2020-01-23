SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Arts Commission will hold its first event of the new year, Love the Arts in Somers Point, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road. The program will begin promptly at 2. Doors will open at 1:45pm.
The event will kick off The Arts Live in Somers Point, its 2020 year of programs, projects and events.
Love the Arts in Somers Point will include a visual presentation of the Arts Commission’s programs and activities; introduce the Somers Point community to its 2020 programs that will take place in locations throughout the city during the year.
A highlight of the Love the Arts in Somers Point event will be the exhibit of The Arts Reach Out 2019 and the recognition of the children, their families and the seniors who experienced art activities in the Somers Point schools after-school CASTLE program and at the Summer Art Sessions at Somers Point Senior Center.
A special part of the afternoon will be the introduction of Somers Point’s newly appointed poet laureate, Erin Castaldi, who will meet and greet attendees and present readings from her original haiku poems. Castaldi will share her background and her plans for bringing poetry to the community. The public will also be introduced to the winner of the city’s eighth-grade Junior Poet Competition.
The afternoon will feature jazz entertainment in partnership with the South Jersey Jazz Society, art activities for children, balloon sculptures by The Balloon Lady; a silent auction and a light buffet for both adults & children.
The Arts Commission will recognize contributors to its 2019 programs and its partnerships with local nonprofit arts organizations including the Community Education Recreation Office, the Somers Point School District, South Jersey Jazz Society, Gateway Playhouse, Charter Tech High School of the Performing Arts and South Jersey Poets Collective, all of which are crucial to the success of the Arts Commission’s programs.
There is no charge for the Love the Arts event; however, donations will be gratefully accepted. If planning to attend, registration is recommended; contact Kathleen Arleth at 609-653-4991 or email somersptarts@gmail.com with names and contact information. Greate Bay Country Club is a handicapped accessible facility.
