SOMERS POINT — Pianist and poet Echezonachukwu Nduka will present a lecture and concert titled "Perspectives on African Pianism: The Piano Music of Nigerian & Ghanaian Composers for Piano."
The program will offer the audience a rare opportunity to learn about the little-known classical music of Africa with a visual accompaniment; a brief intermission will be followed by Nduka’s performance and an opportunity for post-concert dialogue.
Nduka holds academic degrees in music from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kingston University London, U.K. A widely featured pianist and author, he specializes in piano music by Nigerian composers and composers of African origin. His recording have aired on BBC, Radio Nacional Clasica de Argentina, Classical Journey Ep. 134, among others.
Nduka is organist and director of music at the Anglican Church of Transformation in Mays Landing. He is the author of "Chrysanthemums for Wide-eyed Ghosts, a collection of poems."
The event is a presentation of the Somers Point Arts Commission.
The concert will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave. The concert is a nonticketed event; a $20 donation/$10 student donation to the Somers Point Arts Commission is suggested and appreciated. For further information or questions contact somersptarts@gmail.com, or somersptarts.weebly.com or 609-653-4991.
Gateway Playhouse is a handicapped-accessible venue; for additional special requirements call 609-653-4991 two weeks prior to the event.
Students are especially invited to attend this event.
This event is made possible by funds from the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and supported by the city of Somers Point. Additional contributors include OceanFirst Bank, AtlantiCare Healing Arts Program, Somers Point Business Assn., Sturdy Bank, Republic Bank and the SP Foundation for Education.
