SOMERS POINT — The new year in Somers Point began with swearings-in, gratitude to the volunteers, police and fire departments and hopes for a successful year.
Mayor Jack Glasser was sworn in to another four-year term, Councilman Sean McGuigan entered his fifth term and Councilman Mike Owen was sworn in to his first three-year term.
McGuigan was unanimously chosen by fellow council members as president for the fourth consecutive year. Councilwoman Janice Johnston was chosen to serve as president pro tempore of the council.
Councilman Kirk Gerety said, “There are things that have changed here, but there are things that have remained the same: the volunteerism and the support that we get in this town. We are blessed that plastic bags are the controversy in the community.” His sentiments were shared by Glasser, who told the standing-room-only crowd how important the volunteers were in Somers Point.
City Clerk Lucy Samuelsen swore in the new officers of the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Department. James Somers is the fire chief. His term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Sweeney is the deputy fire chief. His term runs through the end of 2022.
Appointments were made for 2020. Philip Gaffney will return as the municipal coordinator in the Office of Emergency Management.
Former city Councilman Thomas G. Smith was appointed the city’s solicitor. Smith will also serve as the tax appeal attorney for the city. Mike Kedziora will serve a one-year term as the city’s harbor master. William Reynolds was appointed as municipal prosecutor and Darrin Lord will be the 2020 public defender.
City Council meetings are normally the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in City Hall. For up-to-date information, see somerspointgov.org.
