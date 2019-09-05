“The Tony Mart Experience” was held at the Gateway Playhouse on Bay Avenue in Somers Point on Aug. 27. Carmen Marotta and the Tony Mart Performers took the the stage to share the photos, stories and music of the 1950s and 1960s nightlife that helped define the decades of Tony Mart's historical run. Band members included Dave Tracey on bass, Bob Coulon on keyboard, Frank Maione on drums, Dan Burke on guitar, Kenny Jerimiah and Bob Ernano on lead vocals. Prior to and following the spoken word and musical performance, Carmen Marotta offered those in attendance an opportunity to view and ask question about the iconic “Tony Mart's Scrapbook,” a collection of news clippings, advertising and photos spanning the history of Tony Mart's nightclub.
