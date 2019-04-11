Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Somers Point 'Clean to Earn Green' campaign brightens roads

The Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission, Atlantic County Utilities Authority and volunteers helped spruce up Somers Point roads during the Clean to Earn Green Campaign on March 31.

SOMERS POINT — The Clean to Earn Green Campaign helped spruce up the city's roads March 31.

The Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission, Atlantic County Utilities Authority and volunteers were part of the cleanup. 

For the third year in a row, a group of volunteers cleaned county and state-owned streets in Somers Point, all the while earning between $100 to $300. Because the city cannot fund clean-ups in these locations, the commission organized the event, and the Somers Point Business Association donated the $100 per mile payment to participating organizations – $1,500 in total. 

“We thank all who volunteered in helping us clean the streets of our beloved city; it was a tremendous success,” said Greg Sykora, commission chair. “We hope to continue this cleanup every spring, and continue to show the beauty of Somers Point.”

The cleanup began at 2 p.m. with a safety orientation by the ACUA and supply pickup, followed by the cleanup. The ACUA distributed reflective vests and picker tools, paid for pizza for all participants, provided by Micchelli’s of Somers Point. 

Under the leadership of Lisa Bender, Green Team event chair, a total of 55 volunteers helped with the cleanup, including Mike Owen, candidate for Somers Point City Council; Stockton University fraternities and sororities Alpha Epsilon Pi, Sigma Pi and Zeta Tau Alpha; and members of the commission.

