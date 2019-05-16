You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Somers Point concert to benefit O.C. Humane Society, Beacon Animal Rescue

SOMERS POINT — Grace Lutheran Church announced recently it will present “Paris in the Spring” 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

The concert will feature flutist Pamela Whitman and organist Scott J. Breiner performing music from the French repertoire. Admission will be a free-will offering, with proceeds benefiting Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View and the Humane Society of Ocean City.

The church is at 11 E. Dawes Ave. in Somers Point.

After the concert, the public will be invited downstairs to a meet animals who are looking for homes.

Whitman has been the principal flutist of the Ocean City Pops Orchestra since 1989. Her award-winning, genre-defying concerts have illuminated audiences in Asia, Europe, Central and North America. She founded the international world-rock band WordColor, which toured for fourteen years. The band was dedicated to promoting peace through intercultural understanding.

Artists for a Better World honored Whitman in an international award ceremony in Hollywood for her humanitarian work as an artist. Whitman is an active recording artist with numerous recordings available in the world, new age and classical genres. She earned a degree in flute performance from the University of Michigan and is an ordained minister of A Course in Miracles. She is a descendent of the American poet Walt Whitman.

Scott J. Breiner is a pianist and choirmaster. He has been the music director at Grace Lutheran in Somers Point since 2007. He serves as musical director and accompanist for local choruses and musical theater groups in the South Jersey area. He is a member of the Southeast Jersey chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He has served as guest conductor and guest organist with the Ocean City Pops Orchestra.

In July 2005, he became the director and one of the founders of the Cape Shore Chorale, a chorus consisting of sixty local singers based in Ocean City. Scott performs regularly at Atlantic City Convention Hall on the world’s largest pipe organ.

The concert will include selections performed on the piano and selections featuring the church’s Rodgers Trillium organ, which boasts over one thousand digital sounds. The instrument allows Breiner to provide the orchestral palette for Claude Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Fawn”; a funky Hammond organ sound for jazz composer Claude Bolling’s “Vagabonde” and harps, guitars and castanets for Jaques Ibert’s neo-flamenco “Entr’acte”.

For information on Beacon Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of Ocean City, see their websites at BeaconAnimalRescue.org and HSOCNJ.org.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.