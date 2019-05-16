Somers Point concert to benefit O.C. Humane Society, Beacon Animal Rescue

SOMERS POINT — Grace Lutheran Church announced recently it will present “Paris in the Spring” 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
The concert will feature flutist Pamela Whitman and organist Scott J. Breiner performing music from the French repertoire. Admission will be a free-will offering, with proceeds benefiting Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View and the Humane Society of Ocean City.
The church is at 11 E. Dawes Ave. in Somers Point.
After the concert, the public will be invited downstairs to a meet animals who are looking for homes.
Whitman has been the principal flutist of the Ocean City Pops Orchestra since 1989. Her award-winning, genre-defying concerts have illuminated audiences in Asia, Europe, Central and North America. She founded the international world-rock band WordColor, which toured for fourteen years. The band was dedicated to promoting peace through intercultural understanding.
Artists for a Better World honored Whitman in an international award ceremony in Hollywood for her humanitarian work as an artist. Whitman is an active recording artist with numerous recordings available in the world, new age and classical genres. She earned a degree in flute performance from the University of Michigan and is an ordained minister of A Course in Miracles. She is a descendent of the American poet Walt Whitman.
Scott J. Breiner is a pianist and choirmaster. He has been the music director at Grace Lutheran in Somers Point since 2007. He serves as musical director and accompanist for local choruses and musical theater groups in the South Jersey area. He is a member of the Southeast Jersey chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He has served as guest conductor and guest organist with the Ocean City Pops Orchestra.
In July 2005, he became the director and one of the founders of the Cape Shore Chorale, a chorus consisting of sixty local singers based in Ocean City. Scott performs regularly at Atlantic City Convention Hall on the world’s largest pipe organ.
The concert will include selections performed on the piano and selections featuring the church’s Rodgers Trillium organ, which boasts over one thousand digital sounds. The instrument allows Breiner to provide the orchestral palette for Claude Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Fawn”; a funky Hammond organ sound for jazz composer Claude Bolling’s “Vagabonde” and harps, guitars and castanets for Jaques Ibert’s neo-flamenco “Entr’acte”.
For information on Beacon Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of Ocean City, see their websites at BeaconAnimalRescue.org and HSOCNJ.org.