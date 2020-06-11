As an exciting school year comes to a close for the Somers Point School District, amid everything that is COVID-19, we wanted to take some time to share our End of Year events and celebrations. Too often, in a time of crisis, we forget the things that mean the most.
HAPPY RETIREMENT TO MRS. CASTELLANO and MRS. TUCKER
Sue Castellano has taught in the Somers Point School District for 30 years, beginning her career as a first-grade teacher and eventually piloting the preschool program for the district. Sue stated that one of her most memorable moments is that she was lucky enough to work in the community where she lived. Kim Tucker has been in education for 32 years, working both in the classroom and as an administrator.
Kim said her most memorable moment is when a teacher asked her to send out a weekly email with information about teaching students in poverty. The points noted above demonstrate the commitment of the Somers Point staff to do the best they can for the students. Both plan to return to the education world post-retirement and dedicate more time to family. Both educators will be missed dearly by the Somers Point students and staff. Thank you for your years of service.
— Mrs. Julie Parker, Preschool Teacher
JORDAN ROAD END OF YEAR UPDATE
Jordan Road School is gearing up for the close of the 2019-2020 school year. Although things this year may look a little different than in previous years, we still have quite a few fun and exciting things going on.
On June 1 our entire school participated in a Virtual Field Trip Day, visiting various theme parks, resorts, museums, aquariums, zoos, and national parks.
The week of June 8 is Virtual Field Day Week. Each grade level is assigned a day to participate in our annual competition from home:
Fourth grade: June 8
Fifth and Sixth grade: June 9
Seventh grade: June 10
Eighth grade: June 11
During this week, we will also have Career Week, providing activities for students focused on career education and their link to content areas.
As we end the school year at Jordan Road, student belongings will be distributed by grade level and homeroom:
Fourth grade: June 9
Fifth grade: June 10
Sixth and Seventh grade: June 10
Eighth grade: June 12
Students can also drop off any instructional materials, completed packets, and library books at this time. Every student will receive a cinch bag, T-shirt, and coupon to Custard Hut, all provided by the Somers Point PTO.
— Mrs. Carleena Supp, Principal
DAWES AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL END OF YEAR UPDATE
The close to a regular school year usually means field trips, fun days, and packing up, but this year we have to do it a little differently.
All students went on a virtual field trip on June 8 to various zoos, museums and parks. On June 9 and 10, we sent out the Dynamite Talent Show video, and End of the Year Dynamite Dolphin video. June 12 is our Field Day.
Parents are assigned a 30-minute window to bring library books and work packets in the trunks of their cars. When they arrive, staff will take out the items and put bags purchased by our Parent’s Group filled with student belongings and a gift certificate to Custard Hut into the trunks of the cars. We will say goodbye from a safe distance. Times for grade-levels are as follows:
June 11 is our parent pick up/drop off for Kindergarten and first grade.
June 15th is our parent pick up/drop off for second grade.
June 17th is our parent pick up/drop off for third graders, and we will also collect their safety patrol belts at that time.
As a way to recognize students who have worked very hard during the closing, Somers Point Star Student Certificates will be presented to students who have achieved the top level of participation throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, while working remotely.
All students can participate in summer enrichment activities this summer. Students who have Chromebooks will be able to use them for our summer enrichment program throughout the summer months. Stay tuned for a calendar of events and activities.
— Mrs. Doreen Lee, Principal
NEW YORK AVENUE PRESCHOOL CENTER END OF YEAR UPDATE
The New York Avenue School is celebrating the close of the 2019-2020 school year! On May 25, students participated in a virtual field trip to the Cape May County Zoo, since we were not able to travel there in person. The students had an animal-themed week of lessons to supplement this virtual field trip.
On Friday, June 5, students took a virtual field trip to the Dawes Avenue School in place of the annual walking field trip. Principal Lee will give students a virtual tour of the school and introduce students to the kindergarten staff.
The week of June 8 is Career Week! Students will have online lessons aligned with careers and fun activities to go along with them. The week will end with scheduled pickup times for student belongings on Friday, June 12.
On our last week of school, June 15-17, students will celebrate Beach Week. Beach week takes the place of the annual walking trip to the Somers Point Beach. Students will have beach-themed lessons and activities.
The New York Avenue School would like to thank Mrs. Castellano for all her years of service and wish her well in her retirement. She will be missed by so many of her students!
— Mrs. Kimberly Tucker, Principal
BILINGUAL PARENT ADVISORY GROUP UPDATE
On May 20th, the Somers Point School District held its final BPAC (Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee) meeting of the school year. We understand, more than ever before, how important it is to try and stay connected. This meeting helped to fuel our decision to host a virtual BPAC meeting. We had a terrific turnout, and it was so great to see so many of our students and their families.
We were able to offer information and resources related to COVID-19, food banks and food distribution, and answer any questions or concerns. This information was also compiled into a slideshow so that families could go back and use it as a reference.
I want to give a big shout out to our ELL teachers, Meghan Wiemer, Kim O’Brien and Kristie Unsworth, who have gone above and beyond to help and support our ELL students and their families continuously!
Going forward into summer, all ELL students will be able to attend our virtual enrichment summer program. Students will be able to keep their devices over the summer to help encourage their participation. The district is also looking into purchasing new programs to help enhance our ELL programs.
We, as an administrative team, would like to take this opportunity to thank our parents/guardians for all of their hard work during this difficult health crisis. We know it has not been easy and we appreciate everything you have done for your students along with your support for the Somers Point School District and Staffulty.
Somers Point Staffulty walked out of our school doors on March 13, to a new world of virtual learning and instruction. Without a lot of notice, they stepped up to the plate and aimed for the fences. They were able to connect with students and help them through this difficult time academically and emotionally. Thank you for all of your hard work!
If there is a lesson we have learned from this experience, it is that despite hard times, the Somers Point Community rallies for each other. This support has never been more evident through volunteerism and the sheer love of our students and their families. It is our hope that everyone continues to stay safe and we are hopeful for a positive start to the 2020-2021 school year! Enjoy your summer.
— Mr. Mathew Thomas, Assistant Principal/ ELL Supervisor
