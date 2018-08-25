SOMERS POINT — More than 100 angels came out to celebrate National Be an Angel Day on Aug. 22 at the Custard Hut on New Road. Angelic Health Palliative & Hospice Care treated “angels” to free ice cream or water ice.
“At Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care our mission is to make a difference every day for our patients and their families,” said Dan Mikus, administrator at Northfield-based Angelic Health. “It is challenging and rewarding work, and we are honored to be in a profession that serves others. Be An Angel Day gives us an opportunity thank community members for their service to others.”
National Be an Angel Day was created in 1993 by Jaune Howard Feldman and is meant to encourage us to help others. In many religions, angels are supernatural spirits that are thought to be responsible for protecting humans. Be an Angel Day reminds us that even though we can't be actual angels, we can emulate them and be kind to our fellow human beings.