SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission encourages everyone to shop safely and locally during these challenging times.
“To the safest extent possible, we encourage everyone to patronize Somers Point’s business owners and support them, whether by purchasing a gift card for future use, shopping online or placing a take-out food order from a local restaurant for your family to enjoy,” said Greg Sykora, commission chair.
The following is a list of local retail businesses that are currently open.*
Food/Beverage Establishments
Buona Vita Restaurant: Open for take-out.
Gregory’s Restaurant: Open 3-10 p.m. for take-out.
Hot Bagels & More: Open for take-out with varying hours.
Joe’s Mediterranean Grill: Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. every day for take-out and delivery.
Passion Vines Liquor Store: Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. offering van delivery as well as in-store pick-up.
Romeo Dibona’s Italian American: Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for take-out and delivery.
Santori’s Produce & Deli Market: Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Shoprite: Open 7 a.m. to midnight daily.
The Windjammer: Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. for take-out.
Businesses
Dollar General: Open 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
JGS Contractors: Open for landscaping and home repairs.
PetSmart: Open 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.
* This list is subject to change and may not include every business that is open.
For more information on Somers Point, see VisitSomersPoint.com.
