Somers Point ESL/Bilingual Program builds community — Current Ed

The goal of the Somers Point Bilingual Parent Advisory Council is to support programs that serve the English Learners and to advocate for the development of bilingual and bi-literate students. The Somers Point advisory council provides family support, information, communication and learning activities that will assist in ensuring our students have equal access to education as they grow into global citizens.
School districts are required to establish a Bilingual Parent Advisory Council. Such councils are comprised of parents or legal guardians of students enrolled in the English Language Program, teachers, administrators and other community members. The council must meet a least four times per year and participate in the planning, operations and evaluation of the English Language Program.
The final Somers Point School District Bilingual Parent Advisory Council event, with our ESL Achievement Night, was held May 15 at the Dawes Avenue School cafeteria. We treated our families to Mexican cuisine provided by Somers Point’s very own El Tipico Restaurant. The highlights of the night were our ESL teachers, Mrs. O’Brien, Ms. Wiemer and Mrs. Beagan, presenting Achievement Certificates to acknowledge our ESL students for a year of dedicated work in their endeavor to become bilingual. We also provided our families with a Bilingual Parent Advisory Council Phone Book in order to open the lines of communication between families who speak the same native language at home. Whether their child has an issue with homework, or if they want to carpool together to the free English classes that will be offered after school during the months of May and June, the Phone Book will make it more accessible for families to stay in touch!
Back in November, we held our Hispanic Cultural Celebration, with authentic Hispanic food prepared and served by our very own advisory council parents, who had excitedly met earlier in the school year with the ESL team to plan out the event! Families enjoyed crafts, face-painting, games, music, dancing, and of course, to go with our theme, piñatas! A Night of Biliteracy was held in February, when students and their parents read to each other in our Family Reading Circles in one of several languages, using multilingual books that were purchased through a New Jersey Education Association grant. The importance of biliteracy was discussed that night, and the ESL team shared research showing the positive academic and occupational effects of speaking more than one language. (And on a side note, it is never too late to learn another language! Your brain will thank you in the long run!). Our ESL Achievement Night capped off our ever-expanding commitment to serving our growing ESL community in Somers Point.